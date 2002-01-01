Company Profile
Unit 4,Castlegate Court,Castlegate Way
Cater N Sure, a Dudley, UK based company is now offering ice cream van insurance policies specially designed for the caterers through its websitewww.caternsure.co.uk. The company claims that all its insurance policies supported by the leading insurance providers of UK known for their low premiums.
Cater N Sure insurance policies cover van and unit mobile catering, baked potato oven, buffet caterer, chocolate fountain, mobile coffee and sandwich rounds, j
Cater N Sure insurance policies cover van and unit mobile catering, baked potato oven, buffet caterer, chocolate fountain, mobile coffee and sandwich rounds, j
Contact Information
- Address
- Dudley, West Midlands, DY1 4RD United Kingdom 226
- Phone
- 08458387110
- surecater@ymail.com
- Website
- http://www.caternsure.co.uk