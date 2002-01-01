Company Profile
United Market Insight
United Market Insight provides cutting edge development and networking platforms to accelerate individual and corporate performance for today's international business leaders.
Leading the market in knowledge based conferences, trainings, workshops and events. UMI events delivers quality and innovation to global corporations for gaining the competitive advantage and empowering organizations for success.
Leading the market in knowledge based conferences, trainings, workshops and events. UMI events delivers quality and innovation to global corporations for gaining the competitive advantage and empowering organizations for success.
Contact Information
- Address
- Szent Istvan krt., Budapest, Budapest 1035 99
- Phone
- +36 1 445 2269
- info@umievents.com
- Website
- http://www.umievents.com