Company Profile
united states stove company
Oldest heating company in North America, since 1869. Manufacturers of all manner of heating: supplemental, central, add-on; stoves, furnaces, heaters, fireplaces; prime manufacturer and distributor of imported products; factory based in North Alabama, with offices in Southeast Tennessee.
Contact Information
- Address
- 227 industrial park road, south pittsburg, tennessee 37380 227
- Phone
- 800.750.2723
- sales@usstove.com
- Website
- http://www.usstove.com