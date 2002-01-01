Company Profile

united states stove company

united states stove company logo
Oldest heating company in North America, since 1869. Manufacturers of all manner of heating: supplemental, central, add-on; stoves, furnaces, heaters, fireplaces; prime manufacturer and distributor of imported products; factory based in North Alabama, with offices in Southeast Tennessee.

Contact Information

Address
227 industrial park road, south pittsburg, tennessee 37380 227
Phone
800.750.2723

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