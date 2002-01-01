Company Profile
United Wind
United Wind is the leader in providing low-cost electricity through its unique WindLeaseâ„¢ program, which enables property owners to immediately save on their energy costs by leasing a wind turbine. Founded on the belief that the ability to utilize wind energy must be affordable to compete with conventional, less sustainable energy sources, UW provides customers with wind energy options that make sense for today and into the future.
Contact Information
- Address
- 20 Jay Street, Suite 936, New York, NY 11201 227
- Phone
- 800-268-9896
- info@unitedwind.com
- Website
- http://unitedwind.com/