Universal Drying Systems, Inc.

Dryer System with Pelletizer

The Jumbo Smart Dry Process is now offered in the Americas.

German designed and manufactured.

Manure, Food Waste, Municipal Sludge, Dairy Waste, Pig Slurry, and Liquid Digestate can all be converted to fertilizer pellets.

More efficient than any drying system on the market.

Heated by Natural Gas, CHP Exhaust Gas, or a combination offer you the flexibility and lowest cost possible.