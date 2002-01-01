Company Profile

Universal Enterprise

Universal Enterprise logo
Windkraft is a reputed company that deals with the making of decorative ceiling fans. These fans are designed in a modern way but with an Indian touch, exactly what the Indian consumers expect. The fans are made to consume lesser energy, which helps to save on electricity bills.

Contact Information

Address
Minty Chambers No 3, Room No- 1A 11,Dhuswadi, Dhobi Talao ,, Marine Lines, Mumbai 400002 101
Phone
+91-22-39562126

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