Company Profile
Universal Enterprise
Windkraft is a reputed company that deals with the making of decorative ceiling fans. These fans are designed in a modern way but with an Indian touch, exactly what the Indian consumers expect. The fans are made to consume lesser energy, which helps to save on electricity bills.
Contact Information
- Address
- Minty Chambers No 3, Room No- 1A 11,Dhuswadi, Dhobi Talao ,, Marine Lines, Mumbai 400002 101
- Phone
- +91-22-39562126
- Website
- http://www.windkraftindia.com/