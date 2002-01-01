Company Profile
Universal Rivet, Inc - Solid, Aluminum, Shoulder R
Universal rivet industry is a leading manufacturing company in the field of rivet manufacturing. Universal rivet has been manufacturing rivets and specialty cold-headed products since 1977. We makes different types of rivet like Roller Assembly (Semi-Tubular & Tubular Rivet), Door Hinge and Pulley (Solid Rivet), Ball Bearing Rollers (Collar Rivet). Vapor Plug (Cross Drilled Rivet) and many other types of rivet.
Contact Information
- Address
- 7590 W. 19th Court, Hialeah, FL 33014, Hialeah, fl 33014 227
- Phone
- 305-557-1753
- team@uniriv.com
- Website
- http://www.uniriv.com/