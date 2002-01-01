Company Profile

Universal Rivet, Inc - Solid, Aluminum, Shoulder R

Universal Rivet, Inc - Solid, Aluminum, Shoulder R logo
Universal rivet industry is a leading manufacturing company in the field of rivet manufacturing. Universal rivet has been manufacturing rivets and specialty cold-headed products since 1977. We makes different types of rivet like Roller Assembly (Semi-Tubular & Tubular Rivet), Door Hinge and Pulley (Solid Rivet), Ball Bearing Rollers (Collar Rivet). Vapor Plug (Cross Drilled Rivet) and many other types of rivet.

Contact Information

Address
7590 W. 19th Court, Hialeah, FL 33014, Hialeah, fl 33014 227
Phone
305-557-1753

Social Media