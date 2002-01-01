Company Profile
UPS Solar | Solar Panel Installers and Battery Sto
Welcome to UPS Solar, we install solar panels and battery storage solutions nationwide, with teams situated around the country, we are never too far away and can offer a local personal service.
Services
Residential Solar Panel
Commercial Solar Panel
Inverter Repair
Solar panels for Construction
Flat Roof Solar Panels
Solar Panel Maintenance
Contact us and avail your FREE REMOTE SURVEY to get more idea about the energy efficiency.
https://ups-solar.co.uk/remote-pv-survey/
Contact Information
- Address
- UPS Solar, Unit 5, BRK Business Park, Euxton, Lancashire PR7 6HD 226
- Phone
- 0800 644 6887
- info@ups-solar.co.uk
- Website
- https://ups-solar.co.uk/