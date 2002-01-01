Company Profile
Upsolar
Upsolar is a leading international solar module developer and producer, offering the solar industry's best quality / price ratio in the global PV market. With vertically integrated, diversified manufacturing platforms, as well as an R&D-supported quality control management system, Upsolar produces high quality, reliable solar modules backed by a world-class warranty, at competitive prices.
Contact Information
- Address
- 19th Floor, Silver Centre, 1388 North Shaan Xi Road,, Shanghai, China 200060 45
- Phone
- 86 (0) 2162775477
- info@upsolar.com
- Website
- http://upsolar.com