Company Profile
Upsolar
Upsolar is a global company, specialized in design engineering and manufacturing of solar photovoltaic modules. Upsolar's strength is the development of strict quality control in its manufacturing process, to provide worldwide customers with reliable, excellent products for all residential and commercial projects. Using well-known module components from highly qualified international manufacturers allows us to deliver consistent product quality.
Contact Information
- Address
- UPSOLAR GLOBAL CO., LTD. (HK) Address: ROOM 801-2, 8F., EASEY COMMERCIAL BUILDING, 253-261 HENNESSY, Hong Kong, Hong Kong 253-261 45
- Phone
- 62775477
- marketing@upsolar.com
- Website
- http://www.upsolar.com