Company Profile
URBAN GREEN ENERGY UK LTD
Urban Green Energy UK distributes advanced vertical axis wind turbines and associated products in the UK and Europe. The second Generation line of VAWTs is now available worldwide in both grid-tie and off-grid applications and features cutting-edge patented technology. Further break-through products include wind/solar hybrid streetlamps available in a variety of aesthetic designs.
For further information please get in touch with the UK + European office directly: info@urbangreenenergy.co.uk
For further information please get in touch with the UK + European office directly: info@urbangreenenergy.co.uk
Contact Information
- Address
- Paramount House, 17-21 Shenley Road, Borehamwood, Herts WD6 1AD 226
- Phone
- +44 20 8588 0644