Company Profile
Urban Power USA Inc
We design and build a new patented type of vertical axis wind turbine called the Urban Turbine to be placed on top of existing flat roof structures with reasonable wind and on towers. The Turbine is low cost, lightweight, bird/bat friendly, makes no noise and works well in urban environments.
The Urban Turbine is exceptionally versatile and can be specifically adapted to virtually any environment. The Turbine can be stacked to optimize available roof space.
The Urban Turbine is exceptionally versatile and can be specifically adapted to virtually any environment. The Turbine can be stacked to optimize available roof space.
Contact Information
- Address
- 180 Pleasant St, Easthampton, MA 01027 227
- Phone
- 413-348-8906
- mmayn5@yahoo.com
- Website
- http://www.urbanpowerusa.com