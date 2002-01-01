Company Profile
Urban Solar
Urban Solar, a leader in off grid solar LED lighting solutions with locations in Canada, USA, and Panama, designs, engineers, and manufactures solar LED lighting systems for street, roadway, parking lot, pathway, security, playground, transit shelters and transit out door advertising applications. Urban Solar products can be found in a dozen countries around the world. Urban Solar systems are fully UL registered and carry one of the best warranties in the industry. www.urbansolarcorp.com
Contact Information
- Address
- #5 - 515 Dupplin Road, Victoria, British Columbia V8Z 1C2 39
- Phone
- 7784305516
- info@urbansolarcorp.com
- Website
- http://www.urbansolarcorp.com