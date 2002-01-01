Company Profile

Urban Solar

Urban Solar logo
Urban Solar, a leader in off grid solar LED lighting solutions with locations in Canada, USA, and Panama, designs, engineers, and manufactures solar LED lighting systems for street, roadway, parking lot, pathway, security, playground, transit shelters and transit out door advertising applications. Urban Solar products can be found in a dozen countries around the world. Urban Solar systems are fully UL registered and carry one of the best warranties in the industry. www.urbansolarcorp.com

Contact Information

Address
#5 - 515 Dupplin Road, Victoria, British Columbia V8Z 1C2 39
Phone
7784305516

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