Company Profile

UrWind Inc,

UrWind Inc, logo
UrWind Inc. is an innovative North American company
dedicated to designing and manufacturing urban wind turbines that are easily installed on both towers and rooftops permitting homeowners, businesses, and institutions to produce clean renewable energy and take control of their energy bills. UrWind offers a powerful, quiet, and affordable vertical axis wind turbine that will easily blend in urban and suburban settings, while sending a a strong environmental message.

Contact Information

Address
1195 Smith Street, Montreal, Quebec h3c1x2 39
Phone
5143161731

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