Company Profile
UrWind Inc,
UrWind Inc. is an innovative North American company
dedicated to designing and manufacturing urban wind turbines that are easily installed on both towers and rooftops permitting homeowners, businesses, and institutions to produce clean renewable energy and take control of their energy bills. UrWind offers a powerful, quiet, and affordable vertical axis wind turbine that will easily blend in urban and suburban settings, while sending a a strong environmental message.
dedicated to designing and manufacturing urban wind turbines that are easily installed on both towers and rooftops permitting homeowners, businesses, and institutions to produce clean renewable energy and take control of their energy bills. UrWind offers a powerful, quiet, and affordable vertical axis wind turbine that will easily blend in urban and suburban settings, while sending a a strong environmental message.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1195 Smith Street, Montreal, Quebec h3c1x2 39
- Phone
- 5143161731
- info@urwind.com
- Website
- http://www.urwind.com