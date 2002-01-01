Company Profile
US Digital
US Digital is a manufacturer of motion control feedback devices. We provide solutions uniquely designed for solar tracking applications, particularly CSP, CPV, solar thermal and utility scale PV. Utilizing highly innovative technology, US Digital provides high accuracy, cost minimizing inclinometers and encoders that enable your operation to be tuned precisely, maximizing the efficiency of the solar collection system. US Digital welcomes special requests for custom projects.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1400 NE 136th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98684 227
- Phone
- 360-260-2468
- sales@usdigital.com
- Website
- http://www.usdigital.com/solar