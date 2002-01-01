Founded in 2002, U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc., its subsidiaries and family of companies ("USG&E") is a leading provider of energy supply to commercial and residential customers. Recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America within the energy industry, USG&E services customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania with plans for further expansion.