Company Profile

U.S. Gas &amp; Electric

U.S. Gas &amp; Electric logo
Founded in 2002, U.S. Gas & Electric, Inc., its subsidiaries and family of companies ("USG&E") is a leading provider of energy supply to commercial and residential customers. Recognized by Inc. magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America within the energy industry, USG&E services customers in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio and Pennsylvania with plans for further expansion.

Contact Information

Address
290 NW 165th Street, PH5, North Miami Beach, Florida 33169 227
Phone
305-947-7880

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