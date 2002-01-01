US Gulf Coast Clean Energy Application Center

The U.S. Department of Energy Gulf Coast Clean Energy Application Center (GC RAC) is based at the Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands, Texas. It was created with funding from the US DOE to promote clean energy technology through the use of combined heat and power (CHP), waste heat recovery (WHR), and district energy (DE) in Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. The Center attempts to educate prospective adopters of clean energy, foster clean energy technologies as viable technical and ec