Userful Corporation, the world leader in multiseat Linux, today announced the

release of Userful Multiplier V.3.7, the latest version of their software which

turns 1 PC into 10. Demand for its $69 virtual desktops (education pricing,

includes the software and multiseat hardware) has accelerated as

budget-strapped governments, educational organizations, and businesses turn to

Userful to lower costs. The improvements brought with V.3.7 will bring the

benefits of Userful's desktop virtualization to