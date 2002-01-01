Company Profile

Userful Corporation

Userful Corporation logo
Userful Corporation, the world leader in multiseat Linux, today announced the
release of Userful Multiplier V.3.7, the latest version of their software which
turns 1 PC into 10. Demand for its $69 virtual desktops (education pricing,
includes the software and multiseat hardware) has accelerated as
budget-strapped governments, educational organizations, and businesses turn to
Userful to lower costs. The improvements brought with V.3.7 will bring the
benefits of Userful's desktop virtualization to

Contact Information

Address
200-709 11th Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta T2R 0E3 39
Phone
+7.866.873.9008

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