UseWater LLC

UseWater L.L.C. provides eco-friendly, filtered water systems that meet the highest manufacturer, quality control standards, and are the most field and laboratory tested in the world. All of our water filters are patented and made in the U.S.A.



"UseWater For The Health Of It" is the service mark for UseWater L.L.C's . latest innovative product line: Filtered Sport Water Bottles, Advanced / Biological filtered water Bottles, World's first Stainless Steel filtered water bottles