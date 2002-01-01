Company Profile
USS CAL BUILDERS
USS Cal Builders is an international general contracting firm specializing in new construction, modernization, design build, infrastructure, seismic retrofits and construction management. USSCALBUILDERS Provides professional construction services for commercial and industrial clients, as well as government agencies at the federal, state and local levels.Construction services include planning, development, preconstruction, general contracting, management, design and build, engineer,procure and construct, maintenance and operations
Contact Information
- Address
- 8051 Main St., Stanton, CA 92680 227
- Phone
- 714 828-4882
- zsb@usscalbuilders.com
- Website
- http://usscalbuilders.com