Utah Roof and Solar is a one-stop-shop for all roofing and solar panel requirements. Based in Salt Lake City, Utah, we provide a variety of services including roof repair, roof replacement, roof inspection, solar panel installation, and solar panel design, among others. We service slate shingles, metal shingles, and asphalt shingles, among others. We develop solar panel systems to ensure that solar panels operate at maximum efficiency and produce more electricity.