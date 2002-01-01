Vale Media Group

We are flipping the script on the B2B Oil & Energy event industry in Africa.



We have over thirty years' experience of delivering high end B2B events with a focus directly on the Oil & Energy sectors in Africa. We work directly with the leading Ministries, IOC's, NOC's, National Power Companies & IPP's.



Our Oil & Energy B2B summits bring together C-Level decision makers & purchasers to find solutions to Oil & Energy business challenges in Africa.



Our Brands



Whether it's Oil, Gas, Power, Energy or CIO specific, our Africa event series will deliver the market intelligence & relationships needed to take you and your business to the next level



Africa Upstream Series (AUS)

Africa Power Series (APS)

CIO Africa Series (CAS)