Company Profile
Vale Media Group
We are flipping the script on the B2B Oil & Energy event industry in Africa.
We have over thirty years' experience of delivering high end B2B events with a focus directly on the Oil & Energy sectors in Africa. We work directly with the leading Ministries, IOC's, NOC's, National Power Companies & IPP's.
Our Oil & Energy B2B summits bring together C-Level decision makers & purchasers to find solutions to Oil & Energy business challenges in Africa.
Our Brands
Whether it's Oil, Gas, Power, Energy or CIO specific, our Africa event series will deliver the market intelligence & relationships needed to take you and your business to the next level
Africa Upstream Series (AUS)
Africa Power Series (APS)
CIO Africa Series (CAS)
We have over thirty years' experience of delivering high end B2B events with a focus directly on the Oil & Energy sectors in Africa. We work directly with the leading Ministries, IOC's, NOC's, National Power Companies & IPP's.
Our Oil & Energy B2B summits bring together C-Level decision makers & purchasers to find solutions to Oil & Energy business challenges in Africa.
Our Brands
Whether it's Oil, Gas, Power, Energy or CIO specific, our Africa event series will deliver the market intelligence & relationships needed to take you and your business to the next level
Africa Upstream Series (AUS)
Africa Power Series (APS)
CIO Africa Series (CAS)
Contact Information
- Address
- 319 Vale Enterprise Centre Hayes Road, Sully, Penarth, Vale of Glamorgan CF64 5SY 226
- Phone
- +44 (0) 1446 677 960
- Website
- http://www.valemediagroup.com/