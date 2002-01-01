Company Profile
Valentin Software
Valentin Software is the largest, most comprehensive and oldest developer of solar PV and thermal design, simulation, modeling and financial analysis software. Valentin Software has customers in over 70 countries. Our tools have been used to design hundreds of thousands of PV and thermal systems, ranging from small residential systems to large utility-scale PV and district-wide solar thermal plants. In late 2011, heat pump simulation software was added to our product line.
Contact Information
- Address
- Stralauer Platz 34, Berlin, Berlin 10243 83
- Phone
- 0034648918435