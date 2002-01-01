Company Profile
Varem S.p.A.
Varem S.p.A is a leading Italian company specialized in the production of Expansion vessels, Pressure tanks, Heat exchangers and Boilers. Varem aims to provide advanced solutions for storing water, for using it to exchange heat and for making plumbing systems safe, obtaining maximum energy efficiency and guaranteeing the reliability of the systems using these solutions.
Contact Information
- Address
- Via del Santo, 207, Limena, Padua, Padua 35010 107
- Phone
- +390498840322
- varemo@varem.com
- Website
- http://www.varem.com/