Company Profile
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates is the leading supplier of ion implant equipment to semiconductor manufacturers. The Varian Solion combines the best elements of the VIISta(TM) product line with innovations developed specifically for the solar market, resulting in a revolutionary platform that will accelerate the industry toward grid parity.
Contact Information
- Address
- 35 Dory Road, Gloucester, MA 01930 227
- Phone
- 1.978.282.2000
- media@vsea.com
- Website
- http://www.vsea.com