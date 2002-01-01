Company Profile
Varley Insulation Products
Varley Insulation Products Ltd, is family firm and has been serving the construction Industry for over 50 years. We are the No.1 specialist for Insulation, Dry Lining, Construction materials Power Tool supplies.
We supply a huge range including Thermal Insulation, Dry Lining Materials, Fire Protection, Acoustic Solution's, Timber boards, Plumbing Heating, Power Tools, Hand Tools and much more.
We supply a huge range including Thermal Insulation, Dry Lining Materials, Fire Protection, Acoustic Solution's, Timber boards, Plumbing Heating, Power Tools, Hand Tools and much more.
Contact Information
- Address
- Lewth Lane, Lancashire, England PR4 0TD 226
- Phone
- 01772 690 360
- Website
- http://www.varleyinsulation.com/