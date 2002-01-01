VB Engineering Solar Design and Installation

VB Engineering is the leader in Florida for solar design, installation and full service state licensed electrical contracting, specializing in residential and commercial projects. We are proud to be the sole contractor for the Sunsmart Schools project, installing 10KW ground mounted battery back up systems at 100+ schools thru out the State of Florida working beside The Florida Solar Energy Center & UCF. Please visit our website and view our project portfolio. WWW.VBEngineering.com