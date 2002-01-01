Vecoplan AG

We develop, produce and sell technically sophisticated, high-quality machines and systems for shredding, conveying and processing primary and secondary raw materials in the production and recyclable materials cycle. Thanks to our technically advanced solutions, we are international leaders in the industry. We will accompany you all the way from planning and production to delivery, assembly, commissioning and maintenance. Depending on your requirements, we will supply you with individual machines or complete system solutions - with the highest quality standards worldwide.