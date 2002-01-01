Company Profile
Vega Environ
Formed as a Not for Profit Organization , Vega Environ started operating with an objective of attaining certain specific goals through educating, informing, implementing and incorporating services related to Renewable Energy, Agriculture, Water and Environment and Health.Vega Solar India bring Global leaders together to support the Solar Industry in India. This show will connect industry to the Entrepreneurs, Experts, Govt, Consultants, Professionals, and Corporates.
Contact Information
- Address
- B-51, 2nd Floor, Madhuranagar, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh 500038 101
- Phone
- 91-40-40173838
- rajesh@vegaenviron.org
- Website
- http://www.vegasolarindia.org