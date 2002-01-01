Company Profile
Vehicle Electrification Expo
Vehicle Electrification Expo enables automotive manufacturers to look at the latest powertrain solutions to improve the performance, efficiency, safety and sustainability of vehicles including light electric vehicles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles, buses and off-highway industrial vehicles. The show will bring together the entire supply chain involved in electric and hybrid vehicle manufacture and development showcasing the very latest technologies for this rapidly growing market.
Contact Information
- Address
- NAEC, Stoneleigh, Stoneleigh, Kenilworth CV8 2LZ 226
- Phone
- 01273 286362
- Website
- http://ve-expo.com/