Company Profile

Venair Group

Venair Group logo
Venair Group is an international leader in manufacturing silicone hoses and special pieces of silicone. We provide complete custom design services for all kinds of applications.

We offer silicone hoses that provide high flexibility, high purity, low permeability, and low weight for:

- Hydrogen upload system
- Air intake
- DI water
- Cooling systems

Contact Information

Address
C/ Cerdanya, 26, Terrassa, Barcelona 08226 201
Phone
(+1) 305 362 8920

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