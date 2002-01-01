Company Profile
Venair Group
Venair Group is an international leader in manufacturing silicone hoses and special pieces of silicone. We provide complete custom design services for all kinds of applications.
We offer silicone hoses that provide high flexibility, high purity, low permeability, and low weight for:
- Hydrogen upload system
- Air intake
- DI water
- Cooling systems
We offer silicone hoses that provide high flexibility, high purity, low permeability, and low weight for:
- Hydrogen upload system
- Air intake
- DI water
- Cooling systems
Contact Information
- Address
- C/ Cerdanya, 26, Terrassa, Barcelona 08226 201
- Phone
- (+1) 305 362 8920
- usasales@venair.com
- Website
- http://www.venair.com