Company Profile

Veo Energy, JSC

Veo Energy, JSC logo
UAB VEO ENERGIJA, is an Lithuanian Company established to develop, promote and implement renewable energy provision solutions in Baltic states. As a specialist wholesaler in the solar and wind technology, we have an extensive range of quality products. The company has an established product range, and undertakes active investment in the development and promotion of both proven and innovative renewable energy technologies.

Contact Information

Address
Pilaites pr. 28, Vilnius, LT LT-06264 125
Phone
+370 694 94390

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