Company Profile
Verde LLC
Verde LLC is a green energy company specializing in high quality gas generation equipment. We supply patented technology, allowing our customers to convert wind or solar power into hydrogen, effectively saving them about 50% of what they would usually lose. Additionally, we can provide nitrogen, oxygen and argon generators to companies with needs for the gases, and wish to avoid the markups of the middleman. We create custom systems to meet your needs and budget, ensuring your project's success!
Contact Information
- Address
- 6 Brooks Drive, Braintree, Massachusetts 02184 227
- Phone
- 781-519-4765
- sales@verdellc.com
- Website
- http://www.verdellc.com