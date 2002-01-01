Verde Solutions LLC

Verde Solutions distributes energy equipment and provides energy consultation services. The company offers equipment and free assessment and space audit in the areas of lighting; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration; and cogeneration and combined heat and power (CHP). It also offers financing with 0% down, extended parts and labor warranties, and rebates and grants in partnership with suppliers. The company caters to gas stations, hospitals, hotels, industrial and warehouses, municipalities, and schools. Verde Solutions was founded in 2012 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.