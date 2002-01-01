Company Profile
Versatec Energy
Versatec Energy is a global technical consultancy that serves the Energy and Marine Industries, including Offshore Wind Power. We offer technical expertise for Health, Safety & Environment (HSE), Operational Assurance and Quality & Compliance projects worldwide. Our clients rely on us to deliver first-rate project support while upholding the highest HSE and Operational standards, on- or offshore. We apply the latest software technologies and IT system applications to get the job done right.
Contact Information
- Address
- Korenmolenlaan 4, Woerden, Utrecht 3447 GG 152
- Phone
- +31 348 437 460
- info@versatec.nl
- Website
- http://versatec.nl