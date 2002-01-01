Company Profile
Versolsolar
VERSOLSOLAR --- a leading supplier of professional
PV installation systems in China.
□Founded in 2009, based in Hangzhou, China.
□ Focus on innovating, designing and manufacturing PV
installation systems.
□ Offer one-stop business with a wide range products and
customized service.
PV installation systems in China.
□Founded in 2009, based in Hangzhou, China.
□ Focus on innovating, designing and manufacturing PV
installation systems.
□ Offer one-stop business with a wide range products and
customized service.
Contact Information
- Address
- 51 Huanxing Road, Binjiang, Hangzhou, Zhejiang 310053 45
- Phone
- +86 571 2819 7001
- Website
- http://www.versolsolar.com