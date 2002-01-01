VETERAN MOVERS LLC Is a company That offers discounted rates As much as twenty percent Off for military service And also for Household family members, they may have left behind We also offer discounts For e m s workers As well as seniors. We are a smaller company But our service is second to none . There is guaranteed at least 20 years of experience on every job, so you know, we will do it, right. I am Peter Lovell and this is my company and I show up to every job Rain shine or snow. I am proud