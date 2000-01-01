Veton(HK) Technology Co.,Ltd has its factory Hui Tong Electronic Co.,Ltd founded in 2000.We lies in Dongguan,China.We specializes in manufacturing DC Brushless Fans,AC Axial Fans,Crossflow Fans,DC Blowers,Frameless Fans,Fan Guards and so on.HUITONG has the experiences in researching, developing, produing all kinds of DC or AC Fans for more than 10 years.Our monthly capacity is over 1 million pcs.