Company Profile
Vetri Power System
Our aim is to become a leader in energy saving products. Our main products are rechargeable fan, solar fan. We are finding different ways and means to help people escape from the mandatory power-cut and the end result is Vetri Power System. Our products are priced at most competitive price to enable even the poorest people utilize our products. We are on the lookout for dealers and distributors throughout India for our rechargeable fan.
Contact Information
- Address
- No 67 Mettu Street, Kanchipuram, TN 631501 101
- Phone
- Vetri Power System
- Website
- http://vetripowersystems.page.tl