Company Profile
Vette Corp
Vette Corp is the only global manufacturer of end-to-end cooling solutions for electronics. From components to data centers, Vette Corp solves thermal management challenges by designing and globally manufacturing reliable, well-engineered, low-cost integrated thermal solutions. Vette offers customers the broadest toolset of thermal management solutions and custom services for a wide range of industries and applications.
Contact Information
- Address
- 14 Manchester Square, Suite 210, Portsmouth, NH 03801 227
- Phone
- 508-804-5509
- dmichael@vettecorp.com
- Website
- http://vettecorp.com