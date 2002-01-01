Company Profile

Via Expo - Organizer of International Exhibitions

Via Expo - Organizer of International Exhibitions logo
Via Expo is an organizer of high-level specialized international exhibitions and conferences key industry fields: energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, recycling, environment, elevators & escalators, organic products, gifts, packaging and food; intelligent buildings, smart cities and ICT. The events are focused on the South-European market and they are host in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Contact Information

Address
22 Pobeda str., Plovdiv, Pl 4003 34
Phone
0035932966813

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