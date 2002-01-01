Company Profile

Vico Products

Vico Products logo
Vico Products, founded in 1943 by Leo H. Schultz, has over 80+ years of expertise in manufacturing high-performance cold-headed fasteners. The company specializes in brake system fasteners, ride control solutions, and assembled products, serving various industries, including automotive, heavy truck, military, industrial, agricultural, and construction.

Contact Information

Address
41555 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI 48170 227
Phone
7344533777

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