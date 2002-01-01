Company Profile
Vico Products
Vico Products, founded in 1943 by Leo H. Schultz, has over 80+ years of expertise in manufacturing high-performance cold-headed fasteners. The company specializes in brake system fasteners, ride control solutions, and assembled products, serving various industries, including automotive, heavy truck, military, industrial, agricultural, and construction.
Contact Information
- Address
- 41555 Ann Arbor Road, Plymouth, MI 48170 227
- Phone
- 7344533777
- support@vico.com
- Website
- https://vico.com/