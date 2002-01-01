Viking Heat Engines' products contribute to reducing the world's reliance on fossil fuels by generating electricity and high-temperature heat from heat that's currently going to waste. Together with AVL, one of the world's leading motor design companies, the company has developed the CraftEngine, a unique ORC system that can generate electricity from waste heat as low as 80 °C and the HeatBooster, an industrial heat pump that can generate high-temperature heat up to 160 °C.