Company Profile

Viklele Associates

Viklele Associates logo
Viklele Associates is a software solutions provider based in Pune, India. We specialize in process monitoring, process control and industrial automation solutions across multiple industry verticals. Our Reporting Monitoring and Control Solutions (REMOCS) are highly scalable, configurable and easy to use. We closely work with our system integration partners to provide the most optimal solutions for your requirements.

Contact Information

Address
Survey No.46/5, Plot No. 17, Satprakash Bungalow, Advait Society, Paud Road, Pune, MH 411038 101
Phone
+91 20 25435138

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