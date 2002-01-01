Company Profile

Vikram Solar USA

Vikram Solar USA logo
Vikram Solar (www.vikramsolar.com) is a subsidiary of 40-year old industrial conglomerate, Vikram India Group. We are diversified in steel, textiles/dyes, PV plant development and EPC work-along with our primary business, tea processing machine manufacturing (http://vikram.in/index.html).

We are listed as a Tier-1 manufacturer by Bloomberg New Energy.

Our modules are 100% tariff-free and recognized for above-average workmanship, performance and warranty value.

Contact Information

Address
118 Huron Ct, Boulder, CO 80303 227
Phone
303-834-7330

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