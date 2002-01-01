Vinova Energy

Manufacturer of Solar Photovoltaic Modules ranging from 10Wp to 300Wp.

Certified as per IEC 61215, 61730 and 61701. Modules complaint with MNRE, TEDA, ANERT, KREDL Requirements,



High Efficiency Long Life and Reliable Solar Photovoltaic Modules.

Solar Module Manufacturing Unit in Hosur, Tamilnadu, INDIA.



Solar Modules also now available with RFID for MNRE Req.

Solar Water Pumping Systems, Solar Street Lighting, Solar Roof-top systems, Solar Off-Grid Systems, Grid-Tie Systems.