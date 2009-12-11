HOUSTON, Texas (December 11, 2009) - Despite the soft Texas real estate market of 2009, VIP Realty, one of the leading North Texas and Dallas real estate firms, is shooing away any scrooges this holiday season. The firm's Dallas realtors are leading the holiday cheer by donating funds to Round One Boxing, and VIP Realty is matching every donation to double the festive funding.



Richard Soto, the President of VIP Realty, expressed his sentiments, "We were very fortunate to have the best year in