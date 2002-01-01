Company Profile

Viral News PR

Viral News PR logo
Viral News PR is a press release distribution platform which is involved in providing market research and advisory solutions to its clients worldwide. The platform provides press release across different verticals including consumer good & retail, ICT, healthcare, automotive, chemicals, oil & gas, BFSI, power, infrastructure, aerospace & defense, among others.

Contact Information

Address
B - 44, Sector 57, Noida, National Capital Region, Noida, Noida 201301 101
Phone
120 - 452 3900

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