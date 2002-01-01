Company Profile
Virginia Clean Cities
Clean Cities is instrumental in cultivating an advanced transportation community in which people learn about a wide range of options and technologies. In addition, Clean Cities helps create markets for alternative fuel vehicles (AFVs), hybrids, fuel blends, fuel economy, and idle reduction. More importantly, Clean Cities provides a forum for members to leverage resources, develop joint projects, collaborate on public policy issues, and promote petroleum displacement and clean air technologies.
Contact Information
- Address
- 701 Carrier Drive MSC 4115, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 227
- Phone
- (540) 568-8896
- info@hrccc.org
- Website
- http://www.hrccc.org