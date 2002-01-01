Company Profile

Viridi Parente

Viridi Parente logo
Viridi Parente delivers solutions to tomorrow's problems, today. Our proprietary Whispertechâ„¢ and Whisperdriveâ„¢ solutions are powering the future of mobile and in- place energy usage. We deliver customer-focused solutions, blending environmentally
conscious products with a bottom line mentality.

Contact Information

Address
1001 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, New York 14215 227
Phone
5122154452

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