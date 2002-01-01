Company Profile
Viridi Parente
Viridi Parente delivers solutions to tomorrow's problems, today. Our proprietary Whispertechâ„¢ and Whisperdriveâ„¢ solutions are powering the future of mobile and in- place energy usage. We deliver customer-focused solutions, blending environmentally
conscious products with a bottom line mentality.
conscious products with a bottom line mentality.
Contact Information
- Address
- 1001 E Delavan Ave, Buffalo, New York 14215 227
- Phone
- 5122154452
- viridi@mercomcapital.com
- Website
- https://viridiparente.com/